Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LOGI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.44.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $83.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $76.70 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

