Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $346.21. 10,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,948. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

