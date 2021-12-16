Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $27.32 Per Share

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $27.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LMT. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $344.42 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.