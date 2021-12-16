Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.48. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 106,376 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

