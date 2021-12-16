Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,200 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $128.06 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.53.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.