Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $3,833,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.17 and a 200-day moving average of $114.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

