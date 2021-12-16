Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.14 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

