Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.32 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $233.92 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,767 shares of company stock valued at $27,983,809 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

