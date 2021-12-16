Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $478.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $481.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

