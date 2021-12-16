Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $264.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $265.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.