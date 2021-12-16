LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald Sells 2,784 Shares

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

