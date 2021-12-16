Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00005306 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $333.57 million and $25.85 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00035746 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00019955 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001687 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001937 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

