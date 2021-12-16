Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Critical Comparison

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia -376.75% -71.68% -51.35% Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51%

This table compares Liquidia and Profound Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $740,000.00 295.71 -$59.76 million ($0.86) -4.90 Profound Medical $7.30 million 30.21 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -7.64

Profound Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Liquidia has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liquidia and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33

Liquidia presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.27%. Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.24%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Liquidia.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Liquidia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

