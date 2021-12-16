Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.23

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.02. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 412,737 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $95.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter worth $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 515.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,354 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lipocine by 12.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lipocine by 38.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 293,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 81,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

