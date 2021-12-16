Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.84

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 582427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $887.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.