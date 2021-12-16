Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 32.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN stock opened at $340.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $341.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

