Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 2.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Linde by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.83. 8,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.29. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $341.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

