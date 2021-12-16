Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Numerous product introductions and enhancements of the existing products will drive revenues at Lincoln National. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees are expected to improve the profitability of its Life Insurance segment. The acquisition of Liberty Mutual's group benefits the business. It has positioned the company as a Group Benefits market leader. Divestment of its non-core and less profitable units will streamline its operations. The company's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Lincoln National's capital position also looks strong. However, high leverage remains a concern, which may weigh on the company’s balance sheet. Also, the new variants of COVID-19 might cause a spike in claims, which can adversely affect the margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

LNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.07.

Lincoln National stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72. Lincoln National has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

