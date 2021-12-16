Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the November 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:LMB traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.31. 708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Limbach has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 7,811 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $59,285.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $95,517. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

