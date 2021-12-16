Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LILM. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Lilium stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55. Lilium has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

