Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $54.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.90. 127,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.03. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.85.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.