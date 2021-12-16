Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares dropped 6.7% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lightspeed POS traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $39.54. Approximately 153,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,086,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,067 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,972,000 after purchasing an additional 309,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after purchasing an additional 453,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $178,731,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 4.27.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

