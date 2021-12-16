Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 215 ($2.84) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.24) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.38) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.04) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.84) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.58) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 216 ($2.85).

IAG stock opened at GBX 127.44 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.05.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

