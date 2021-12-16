Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Shares Down 6.2%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 29,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 24,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBSR)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

