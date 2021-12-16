Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.20. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $142.63 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.