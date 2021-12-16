LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Trading Down 0.5%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) shares fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. 11,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 29,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNSR. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LENSAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of LENSAR in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $65.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 million. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 36.01% and a negative net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LENSAR, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $8,039,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $853,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $5,172,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $5,362,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

