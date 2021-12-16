Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $294.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LII. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.43.

Lennox International stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $325.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,927. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 259.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

