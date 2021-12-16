Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $113.09, but opened at $106.00. Lennar shares last traded at $107.73, with a volume of 42,755 shares.

The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share.

Get Lennar alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Money Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 68.2% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Lennar by 898.7% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Lennar by 21.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Lennar by 725.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.