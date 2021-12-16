Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

