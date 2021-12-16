Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.41

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.41 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 28165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.