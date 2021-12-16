Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $198.08 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.93 and its 200-day moving average is $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,743,860 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

