Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 67,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 457,489 shares.The stock last traded at $41.80 and had previously closed at $41.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.93.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 116.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 2,374.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 16.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at $29,964,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 160.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 92,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

