LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

NASDAQ:LZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,570. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $500,749.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 8,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $151,042.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,407 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.