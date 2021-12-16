Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.09.

Shares of LABP opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $116,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 268,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,695 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

