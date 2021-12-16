Lamden Achieves Market Cap of $19.78 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $19.78 million and $799,043.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

