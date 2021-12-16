Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,294 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,208,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,502,000 after acquiring an additional 258,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

NYSE:LW opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

