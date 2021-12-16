Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LBRMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 183,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.95.
About Labrador Iron Mines
