Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBRMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 183,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

