Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 2.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $53,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $307.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.46 and a 52 week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.60.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.