KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Update

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,328,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KYNC traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.01. 91,700,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,041,531. KYN Capital Group has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.01.

Get KYN Capital Group alerts:

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for KYN Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KYN Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.