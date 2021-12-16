KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Shares Up 0.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €74.00 ($83.15) and last traded at €73.20 ($82.25). 5,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €73.00 ($82.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.06. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -190.53.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.