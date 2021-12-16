Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

KR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE KR opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

