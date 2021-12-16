Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,676 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $630.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $643.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.93. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.