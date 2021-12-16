Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 31,341 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of DD stock opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

