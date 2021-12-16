Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $264.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $265.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

