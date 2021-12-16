Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Cigna by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $217.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.62 and a 200-day moving average of $218.76. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.35.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

