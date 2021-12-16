Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KOS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

