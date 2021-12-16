Konomi Network Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and $747,567.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00040400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00208116 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,688,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

