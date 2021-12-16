KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.40. KLA posted earnings of $3.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $21.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.02 to $21.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $21.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.67 to $21.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $1,667,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $13,020,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $10.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $409.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

