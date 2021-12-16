Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KIII opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIII. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

