Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIGRY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,879. Kion Group has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

